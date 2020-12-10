Record breaking warmth will not continue into the weekend

Eau Claire hit a high temperature of 54 degrees around 1pm Thursday, and that is a degree warmer than the previous record high of 53 set in 1979. It was the second consecutive day with a high at or above 50, as Wednesday recorded a 51 degree high.

Highs across Western Wisconsin ranged from the mid 40s to the mid 50s, with Black River Falls and Winona with the warmest high temps in Western Wisconsin. Clouds started to move in from the west-northwest this afternoon, and that allowed temps further south and east to be warmer than places in Minnesota that didn't get as much sun.

That area of clouds is along a cold front that moves through overnight, and brings cooler, but still above average, temperatures for the weekend. No precipitation is expected along that front tonight, but the weekend snow storm we've been talking about all week continues on a track along that front, tracking well southeast of the Chippewa Valley.

For that reason, confidence is growing in a dry weekend. Southeastern Wisconsin will see moderate to heavy snow with over 6 inches possible in some spots just west and northwest of Milwaukee. We will see some clouds from that system Saturday, but no precipitation. Perhaps parts of eastern Jackson county could get a few flurries or light snow, but that's as close as it'll get.

Temps continue to fall, and with some clearing Saturday night into early next week our lows will drop into the teens, and highs will be only a few degrees above average.

There remains a slight chance for light snow and minor accumulations Monday night into Tuesday with more typical December air returning for the rest of next week.