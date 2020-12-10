Packers play Lions in matchup of NFC North’s best and worst

The Green Bay Packers are playing at Detroit in a matchup of the NFC North’s best and worst teams. The division-leading Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay. The Packers can also qualify for the playoffs with a victory and loss by Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams or a Seattle victory over the winless New York Jets. Detroit won at Chicago last week after being down in the fourth quarter by 10 points in interim coach Darrell Bevell’s first game in place of Matt Patricia.