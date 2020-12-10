One last shot at 50 before temperatures tank

51! That's what we hit on Wednesday. The latest in the calendar year we've seen temps over 50 since 1998. We might get one more chance at the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it doesn't survive into the weekend.

Thursday will start sunny with light southerly winds picking up a little bit ahead of a warm front. Cloud cover will follow a weak open wave that is moving across the upper Midwest which may stunt our chance at 50 Thursday afternoon.

Regardless, it will be the last nice weather day through at least the next week. Cold air follows a cold front overnight into Friday which, along with cloud cover, will hold temperatures below 40.

The winter storm set to hit southern Wisconsin overnight Friday into Saturday will pull our temperatures down further and boost our wind speeds through the weekend.

Closer to average temperatures return through next week and there is a weak wave that may bring us measurable snowfall for Tuesday. Outside of that, the weather is still rather quiet and slightly above average.