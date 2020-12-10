Skip to Content

Olson comes up aces and takes 1-shot lead in Women’s Open

New
6:34 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Amy Olson is the leader after one day at the U.S. Women’s Open thanks to a hole-in-one. Olson hit 8-iron for her ace on her seventh hole of the tournament at Champions Golf Club. She kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67. That gave the North Dakota native a one-shot lead over former Women’s British Open winner Hinako Shibuno. Also at 68 were Moriya Jutanugarn and A Lim Kim. They were among only 11 players who broke 70 in perfect scoring conditions on the two courses used at Champions. The Friday forecast was for wind and rain.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content