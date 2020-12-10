North tops Memorial on opening night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- It was a basketball battle in Eau Claire Thursday night, as North and Memorial took the court to open up the 2020-21 season.

After a back-and-forth game, the Huskies opened up the contest in the last three minutes getting a 63-53 win on night number one.

"We were down in the first half and I think it was good to start the season with a little adversity, because we're going to be facing a lot of that this year," said junior Henry Wilkinson, who scored 29 points in the victory.

"I thought both teams played really hard," said Huskies head coach Todd Marks. "Both teams really shared the ball. We told our guys before the game it's not going to be a masterpiece, but I thought down the stretch we were able to get some shots around the rim, get to the foul line and get some key defensive stops."

The North and Memorial girls basketball teams will play Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial High School.

