Mississippi police fatally shoot man during disturbance call

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police have fatally shot a man during a domestic-violence call at an apartment complex. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the Wednesday night shooting in Oxford. On Thursday, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen released portions of an officer’s body-camera video that showed 47-year-old Kenneth Miller answering a door while holding a shotgun. McCutchen says a woman ran out of the apartment. Officers talked to Miller for more than an hour before he went to his balcony and pointed the shotgun at them. McCutchen says that’s when officers fired at Miller.