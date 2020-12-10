Mavs release Barea as veteran guard seeks to continue career

The Dallas Mavericks have released J.J. Barea, turning loose the last piece of the franchise’s 2011 championship team. The move could give the veteran guard a chance to continue his playing career. The 36-year-old Barea is not ruling out a return to Dallas based on the uncertainty of the upcoming season in the pandemic. The Mavericks gave Barea a $2.6 million guaranteed contract despite knowing he probably wouldn’t make the roster. They wanted to reward him for his contributions to the franchise.