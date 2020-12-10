Less than half of eligible students register for UWEC’s virtual commencement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- 2020 graduates from UW-Eau Claire will be recognized this month through a virtual graduation ceremony, but how many of them are actually participating in the online format?

The university's commencement is scheduled for December 19, and so far roughly 850 students have signed up for a "virtual walk" across the stage. The ceremony will recognize both fall and spring 2020 graduates, who's ceremony had been pushed back multiple times.

Between both classes, roughly 2,100 students were eligible to participate, meaning less than half of them have registered, and organizers say they foresee a low turnout among spring graduates.

"The huge majority of that class of students is moving on with their life," said Mike Knuth, public information officer for UW-Eau Claire. "They're working, and some of them have returned to school and are working on additional degrees, so we know that they're busy, but again we're really excited about the students that have registered, and we expect a handful more students to step forward in the next week."

Knuth says typically the majority of graduates in each class participate in traditional commencements after finals week, and the university hopes to return to that format in 2021, however he says officials are leaning towards holding another virtual graduation to celebrate spring 2021 graduates in May.