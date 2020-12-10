Indian government offers more talks with protesting farmers

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government is offering to meet again with leaders of tens of thousands of farmers who have been blockading key highways for two weeks, but is rejecting their demand for the repeal of three laws on agricultural reform. The agriculture minister says the government is willing to amend the new laws, but the farmers “should give up their insistence on scrapping” them. There was no immediate response from the protest leaders. Five round of talks since November have failed to produce a breakthrough, with the farmers insisting that the laws be repealed. The protest leaders have announced a nationwide shutdown of businesses next Monday unless the demands are met.