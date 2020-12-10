Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann has ended his affiliation with Chinese tech giant Huawei. He says there are “strong suspicions” that the company has contributed to the repression of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs. The 29-year-old Barcelona forward’s announcement followed media reports that Huawei has tested facial recognition software intended to help China’s surveillance of the group. Griezmann says he is terminating his partnership “following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software.” He challenged Huawei to deny the accusations and “to condemn this mass repression.”