Fears and tension mount for commuters still heading to work

NEW YORK (AP) — As the coronavirus rages across the U.S., grocery workers, health care professionals, university staffers, cleaning crews and others who don’t have the option to work from home must weigh safety against affordability when deciding how best to commute to their jobs. Those who can have ditched public transportation and drive to work instead, contributing to a boon in used car sales in the U.S., which spiked to their highest level on record in June, according to Edmunds. Meanwhile, public transit agencies have seen ridership plummet, not only because of all the people opting for cars but also because so many are now working from home or have lost their jobs altogether.