Family: Ohio deputy shot Black man in the back several times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for the family of the Black man killed by an Ohio deputy says the preliminary autopsy shows clear signs of the victim being shot in the back multiple times. Attorneys and relatives of Casey Goodson Jr., 23, say he was killed Friday by Franklin Sheriff Deputy Jason Meade in the doorway of his grandmother’s house in Columbus as he walked through the front door. Final autopsy results aren’t expected for at least three months. The family announced Thursday that they will also be conducting their own, independent autopsy. An attorney for Meade says his client has given authorities full cooperation and disputes claims made by Goodson’s family.