Fall Creek tops Regis, Rick Storlie wins 400th

Fall Creek tops Regis, Rick Storlie wins 400thUpdated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Fall Creek boys basketball team pulled away late Thursday to beat Regis High School 70-62 and give Crickets head coach Rick Storlie his 400th career win.
Dave Strasburg has a breakdown of Storlie's career wins below:
Other local scores from Thursday's prep action:
High school boys basketball
North 63, Memorial 53 - full game recap here
Menomonie 53, Hudson 49
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34
Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 46
Hayward 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59
Whitehall 57, Augusta 48
Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52
High school girls basketball
Immanuel Lutheran 61, Gilmanton 31 - Noeldner (IL): 21 points, Naumann (IL): 17 points
Unity 49, Altoona 46
Cadott 72, Glenwood City 36
Cumberland 68, Spooner 49
High school boys hockey
Memorial 10, Rice Lake 2
RAM 7, Medford 2
Hudson 12, Wausau West 0