Fall Creek tops Regis, Rick Storlie wins 400th

Updated
Last updated today at 10:58 pm
121020 rick storlie fall creek 400 wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Fall Creek boys basketball team pulled away late Thursday to beat Regis High School 70-62 and give Crickets head coach Rick Storlie his 400th career win.

Dave Strasburg has a breakdown of Storlie's career wins below:

Other local scores from Thursday's prep action:

High school boys basketball

North 63, Memorial 53 - full game recap here

Menomonie 53, Hudson 49

Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34

Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 46

Hayward 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59

Whitehall 57, Augusta 48

Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52

High school girls basketball

Immanuel Lutheran 61, Gilmanton 31 - Noeldner (IL): 21 points, Naumann (IL): 17 points

Unity 49, Altoona 46

Cadott 72, Glenwood City 36

Cumberland 68, Spooner 49

High school boys hockey

Memorial 10, Rice Lake 2

RAM 7, Medford 2

Hudson 12, Wausau West 0

