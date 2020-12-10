Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19

The COVID-19 death of the speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives has raised fears that other members of one of the world’s largest legislatures might have been exposed at their swearing-in last week. A medical examiner announced the cause of death Thursday of 71-year-old Dick Hinch. He was photographed at the outdoor swearing-in wearing a mask improperly. Several Republican lawmakers tested positive after attending an indoor meeting where many attendees didn’t wear masks. One Republican representative says Hinch’s death may be a result of “peer pressure exerted by those in the Republican Party who refuse to take reasonable precautions.”