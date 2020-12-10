Ex-cop charged with making false 911 call about Black youths

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A white former police officer has been charged with falsely reporting a gunfight with a group of Black youths at his lakeside camp in the Adirondacks. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Sean McKown was arraigned last week on four misdemeanor charges including falsely reporting an incident and illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. McKown was allowed to retire from the Cohoes police force after the incident in June that followed a night of drinking while he was off duty. McKown was released without bail to await a court date in February. His lawyer says he pleaded not guilty.