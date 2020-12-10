EU member states, MEPs agree to take terror content down

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member states and lawmakers reached a provisional deal Thursday to take down terror content online within an hour of its being posted. The provisional agreement was announced as EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit where they are set to discuss cross-border coordination following a series of recent extremist attacks in France and Austria. Under the agreement, national authorities will be entitled to order platforms to remove content or to disable access to it in all 27 member states. Providers will be forced to act but will remain free to decide how they take down the forbidden material.