Employee dies at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WQOW) - OSHA is investigating a death at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia.

Ashley Furniture officials say the long-time employee died on Wednesday.

The company released the following statement:

"Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss.  We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling."

OSHA officials could not provide any further details at this time.

