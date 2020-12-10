Eau Claire County health officials prepare for vaccine distribution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we draw closer to getting a COVID vaccine out across the state, local health officials are getting ready to distribute it whenever it gets to our area.

Eau Claire Health Director Lieske Giese said the state will likely get its first batch of the vaccine as soon as next week. However, it may take some time until it reaches the county because state officials haven't decided which areas of Wisconsin will be prioritized or if small amounts will be evenly distributed to each county.

In the meantime, Giese and other health department workers have been practicing mass vaccination tactics at recent flu shot clinics to prepare.

"Our goal is to make the vaccine for COVID, when it's available in a widespread way, easy to get, and something that we all see as an important strategy to get a little bit back to normal," Giese said.

Health care workers and long term care facility staff and residents are first on the list to get the vaccine locally.

