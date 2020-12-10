CFAUSD: Elementary students to resume in-person classes Jan. 4, middle/high school students remain remote

CHIPPEWA FALLS(WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced elementary schools will resume in-person learning beginning Jan. 4.

As we've reported, district officials said they planned to reevaluate the situation over the next couple of months after switching to virtual learning in November.

Related Story: CFAUSD superintendent discusses decision to extend remote learning

According to a press release, the district is able to secure a greater number of substitutes for middle and high school students, so they will remain fully-remote through Jan. 21. The district will continue to monitor data and reevaluate the middle and high school status on Jan. 8.