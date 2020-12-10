Skip to Content

CFAUSD: Elementary students to resume in-person classes Jan. 4, middle/high school students remain remote

New
6:33 pm Local NewsTop Stories

CHIPPEWA FALLS(WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced elementary schools will resume in-person learning beginning Jan. 4.

As we've reported, district officials said they planned to reevaluate the situation over the next couple of months after switching to virtual learning in November.

Related Story: CFAUSD superintendent discusses decision to extend remote learning

According to a press release, the district is able to secure a greater number of substitutes for middle and high school students, so they will remain fully-remote through Jan. 21. The district will continue to monitor data and reevaluate the middle and high school status on Jan. 8.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content