A look at COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin is shrinking according to state data.

Between November 25 and December 8, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 dropped 12 percent. That number is 15 percent in the northwest region of the state.

As of Thursday, 86.1 percent of hospital beds and 87.8 percent of ICU beds in the state are full. That doesn't mean all of those patients have COVID-19.

The good news is just 24.9 percent of the state's ventilators are being used.

Hospitalizations are considered shrinking in five of Wisconsin's seven regions. There was "no significant change" in the south central region and the south east region. Those two regions are home to Madison and Milwaukee.

As for case numbers, the state sits at 426,099 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,034 over Wednesday. Of those positive cases, 86.8 percent are considered recovered. On Thursday, 57 new deaths were reported for a total of 3,944 since the spring.

In Eau Claire County, 56 new cases were added for a total of 8,326. A 65th Eau Claire County resident also died.

Chippewa County has 5,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day. The County lost its 58th resident to COVID-19.

Dunn County added 24 new cases for a total of 3,063. The county remains at 16 deaths.

To find data for your state, tap or click here.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker