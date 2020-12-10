2 Russians held in Libya freed after 1 1/2-year captivity

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian citizens who had been held by the U.N.-backed government in Libya for more than 1 1/2 years on spying charges have been released. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that the men were freed Thursday and were on the way home. Bogdanov added that “it took a lot of efforts” to win the release of the two Russian citizens and thanked the Libyan authorities for their help. The men were working for a foundation allegedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-connected businessman whose assets reportedly include private security contractor Wagner Group that has been active in Libya.