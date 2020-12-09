You Ask, We Answer: Construction projects happening on Brackett Ave.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- We've got details on a couple of construction projects happening on Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire that many of you have asked about.

First, construction is nearly complete for a new office and warehouse space next to Papa Murphy's.

Two residential homes were torn down on the lot to make way for a new building occupied by Compass Real Estate Management, a local property management company. The roughly 9,000 square foot building holds offices and four garages where appliances and equipment for the company will be stored. The company's owner says they plan to move into the new building early next year.

Many viewers have also asked about construction at Clearwater Car Wash & Detailing right next door, and its owner says it's simply undergoing a large remodeling project, and plans to reopen in January.

