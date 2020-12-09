Wisconsin climate task force releases its recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan task force that brought together environmentalists, the energy industry and others has released its recommendations for how Wisconsin might bolster its economy while addressing climate change. The report released Wednesday includes 55 recommendations designed to adapt to climate change and limit its negative impacts, while also seeking to improve the economy and tap opportunities for renewable energy and conservation. The recommendations relate to energy, transportation, agriculture, education, forestry, food, jobs and environmental justice. The report does not include a cost for the recommendations.