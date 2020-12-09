Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers show continued slower growth in cases

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Cases of COVID-19 continued their slow growth in the Chippewa Valley on Wednesday as health officials wait with bated breath to see how the Thanksgiving holiday now nearly two weeks ago will impact the case count.

In Eau Claire County, 63 new cases were added for a total of 8,270. A 64th person also died. The 63 new cases are higher than the current seven-day average but well below what that number was in late November when the county was averaging more than 200 cases per day.

Chippewa County has 5,277 positive cases, an increase of 28 from Tuesday. That is down from the county's seven day average of just under 51 new cases a day. The high point of average cases case in early-to-mid November when the number was 118. There were no new deaths reported in Chippewa County on Wednesday, that number remains at 57.

In Dunn County, 27 cases were added for a total of 3,039. A 16th person also died.

To see numbers for your county, tap or click here.

Statewide, there were 3,619 new cases added for a total of 422,065. Eighty-one more people died, meaning 3,887 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 since this spring.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker