USPS package deliveries skyrocket during pandemic, holiday season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This year, the number of holiday packages being delivered has skyrocketed.

Corey Grotte, a letter carrier in Eau Claire said even before the holiday season, package deliveries tripled because of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the postal service has rented seven minivans to keep up with package deliveries in the city.

Now, with the holiday season in full swing, he said in some areas, deliveries are up nearly four times what they were during the regular season pre-pandemic. For reference, he said package deliveries typically increase about 150% during the holiday season.

"It has been challenging keeping up with the demand, mainly because of the hours," said Grotte. "A lot of people are putting in long work days in the cold. It is challenging, but luckily we have been able to get some help."

He said in Eau Claire, USPS has had to double the number of clerks sorting packages, and has hired seasonal help for the holidays.

Grotte said to make sure you leave space near your home for delivery trucks and keep a pathway clear for them to deliver packages . He added if your package doesn't arrive with your regular mail, it may still arrive separately later that day.