UN rights chief expects US will be ‘much better’ under Biden

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N human rights chief says she expects the U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden will be “much, much better” when it comes to human rights, and warned of the shrinking “democratic space” in Hong Kong that her office will continue to monitor. Michelle Bachelet spoke to reporters in Geneva in a catch-all news conference to recap the year and look ahead to 2021. She cited concerns about the inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism like that highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement. She hailed “a series of promising pledges” by Biden on issues like refugees, the border wall and the U.S. asylum system.