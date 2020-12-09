UK: Don’t take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have warned that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

The U.K.’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is looking into whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering.

The regulator issued the warning Wednesday for anyone who has had a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food. Pfizer and BioNTech say they are working with authorities but that late-stage trials found no serious safety concerns.