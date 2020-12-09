Safety shield donation helps protect first responders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Thanks to a donation from a Marshfield Hospital group, the Eau Claire Fire Department has a new way to protect first responders from COVID-19.

The device is called a FERNO patient shield, which is a plastic shield that folds down over the patient's face. Oxygen flows underneath the shield for the patient.



Fire department officials said there's another benefit to having the shield.

Some patients require certain procedures that release aerosols into the air, putting the first responders at greater risk.

"Right now we've had to kind of scale back some of our treatments," said Jon Schultz, EMS Operations Deputy Chief with the Eau Claire Fire Department. "This is going to allow us to go forward, and it will be business as usual as far as the aerosolizing procedures."

Schultz said he hopes the department can get more shields, and that even after the pandemic is over, they will help protect first responders from other illnesses like the flu.



Chippewa Fire District, Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS and Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance Service in Rice Lake also each received a shield through the Marshfield Medical Center Community Engagement Group.