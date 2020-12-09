Portugal immigration chief quits after Lisbon airport death

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s immigration chief has quit after an outcry over the death of a Ukrainian man suspected of being tortured by officials before dying in custody at Lisbon airport. The Ukrainian tried to enter Portugal without a visa last March and was detained by immigration inspectors. Two days later he was found dead in his holding cell. The public prosecutor has charged three inspectors with manslaughter. The outgoing immigration chief said last month that investigations had found that the Ukrainian’s treatment at the airport had led to is death and that torture was suspected.