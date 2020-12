GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers placed three players on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Running back Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene and defensive lineman Billy Winn will all miss at least three games, per NFL rules.

Greene ranks sixth on the team in total tackles with 44. Ervin is the Packers' leading punt returner. Winn has played in six games this season.

The Packers activated guard Simon Stepaniak from reserve/non-football injury.