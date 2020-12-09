Packers limit attendance at home for remaining games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will limit attendance at Lambeau Field games to team employees and their families for the remainder of the 2020 regular season.

The team says the decision is based on a continued high rate of coronavirus activity in Brown County and many areas of the state. The team is also concerned rates may spike with the holiday season approaching.

The Packers have two regular season home games remaining. They include matchups on Dec. 19 and 27 against the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans respectively.

The team says an approach to any potential home playoff games will be decided at a later date.