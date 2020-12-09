Northern lights possible tonight

Space weather forecasters at the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks are expecting high levels of aurora activity tonight. It takes high levels in order for it to be strong enough to be visible this far south of the Arctic Circle.

The activity will be mostly on the horizon, though there may be times when the solar storm is strong enough that some aurora borealis could be visible higher in the sky.

The forecast from University of Alaska Fairbanks calls for the peak intensity to be between 8pm and 2am, with best chances between 9pm and midnight. In order to see them, we need a clear sky and to be in a dark place away from artificial lights.

The good news is the forecast for tonight calls for a mostly clear sky, though at times there could be a few more clouds. There should be enough clearing that if you're in the right spot, you could see them!

This comes after our warmest day in 11 days with highs near 50! Eau Claire last hit 50 on November 28 with a high of 52. Temperatures will cool quickly overnight before bottoming out in the mid 20s, but that is still between 10 and 15 degrees above Eau Claire's average low of 13.

Tomorrow starts sunny, and will warm at a rate similar to today. However, it won't stay sunny all day, and the timing of arriving clouds will determine how warm we'll get. Futurecast has clouds arriving early afternoon, which would hold highs to the low to mid 40s, though other indications keep clouds out until mid afternoon, which would push highs into the upper 40s. Either way, it'll be another great day for December standards.

Chances for snow this weekend continue to look low as a winter storm, on current forecast track, has the best chance to impact southern and eastern Wisconsin. However, light snow is still possible for the Chippewa Valley even if chances remain low.

Temperatures continue to cool through the weekend into early next week, though chances for precipitation remain fairly low.