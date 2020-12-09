No one to be charged in deadly Denmark train accident

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — No one will be prosecuted for Denmark’s deadliest train accident in 30 years in which a high-speed passenger train struck a semi-trailer that fell off a freight train coming in the opposite direction during a storm, killing eight passengers and injuring 16. Police spokesman Martin von Buelow said Wednesday it was “not possible to place a criminal liability.” Last year, a report into the Jan. 2, 2019, accident concluded that strong winds were able to knock a semi-trailer off the freight train’s flatcar as it crossed the Storebaelt system of bridges and a tunnel that link the central Danish islands of Zealand and Funen.