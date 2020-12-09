Skip to Content

New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass a one-week government funding bill as lawmakers try to reach an agreement on another coronavirus relief bill.

The Trump administration on Tuesday offered a $916 billion coronavirus relief package that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.

The offer appears to demonstrate some flexibility by Republicans. Democrats immediately blasted the administration’s refusal to back the partial restoration, to $300 per week, of bonus pandemic jobless benefits that lapsed in August.

Both sides say new virus aid needs to get done before Congress adjourns this year.

Associated Press

