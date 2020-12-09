New Ramblers coach reunites with students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Teddy Joas got his start in teaching 10 years ago with Regis.

This year he takes over the Ramblers girls basketball program, inheriting five students he taught in elementary school.

"Having a previous relationship with the girls in third grade, and not only them but with their parents definitely helped," said Joas. "When I started I had a little bit of comfort and trust with them already built. We were able to move to the basketball stuff a little quicker."

"It's really helpful to know him and I feel like since he knows us too, it'll be easier to start a season with him and just be comfortable with him," said senior Jessica Sabbagh.

"I was really excited to have a familiar face back in the program," said senior Caitlin Klink. "And I was just ready for a new start."

Some of the fun antics Joas was known for in the classroom, have followed him to the court.

"I loved him as a teacher in third grade, he is definitely one of my favorite elementary school teachers," said senior Adrienne Morning. "He always had fun activities and now during practices there is always something fun at the end."

"In third grade he had a basketball hoop in his room and that was our favorite thing ever," said senior Katie Andrews. "We would get Laffy Taffys if we would score. I think it's funny that we did that in third grade, and now he is our basketball coach."

Joas has nothing but appreciation for the ability to teach his former students in a new environment.

"I think I'm in a pretty special spot being able to forge those relationships and seeing them as little kids. Now I get the opportunity as young adults to help them grow in a different aspect," said Joas. "I'm really enjoying it and don't take it for granted."