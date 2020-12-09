Minnesota reports 4,539 new coronavirus cases; 82 new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 4,539 new coronavirus cases and 82 new deaths, the state’s third-highest one-day total of the pandemic. The figure released Wednesday raise Minnesota’s total case count to 363,719 and its cumulative death toll to 4,109. But hospitalizations are continuing a slow decline. Minnesota had 1,545 people hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday, with 358 in intensive care. According to data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project, Minnesota had the country’s seventh-worst diagnosis rate over the past week, with one Minnesota resident in every 152 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Oct. 1-8.