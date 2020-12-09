Mayo Clinic details COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Mayo Clinic is laying out plans for how it will get vaccines out to the community.

Doctors say that several Mayo Clinic hospitals will serve as hub locations for vaccine storage, including at its Rochester, Minnesota location.

Several hubs will be equipped with ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine, and ship allotments to other local facilities. Officials say they are able to ship them in refrigerated conditions because vials can be refrigerated for up to five days after removal from the freezers.

Mayo officials say they are fully prepared for what could be a massive undertaking.

"We know that we will be getting enough of this vaccine that over the next couple of months, we will be able to vaccinate our staff and our community, and we are very excited about this," said Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean of practice at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo officials plan to distribute the first wave of vaccine to select health care personnel first by appointment at its hospitals and plan to open other sites in communities once more vaccine becomes available.

News 18 has not confirmed if Mayo Clinic's Eau Claire hospital will operate as a hub for the Chippewa Valley or western Wisconsin.