March makes an early appearance but December returns by the weekend

The first half of the week was cloudy but above average. Now, mother nature is opening up and bringing us temperatures more typical of March.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with very warm temperatures for mid-December. Highs will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average of 29. High temperatures average 47 degrees starting on March 27th and that's our forecast high Wednesday.

A weak surface wave will setup a decent warming pattern through Thursday too, before a stronger upper level cold front pulls temps back into the 30's by Friday.

The cloud cover returns late Thursday and lasts through at least the early hours Saturday. The system set to bring some heavy snow to Wisconsin is still trending southeast towards Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.

We could see some light flurries across the Chippewa Valley on Saturday, but it looks like the main activity will stay southeast.

Outside of that, temperatures tumble back towards average for next week. We do have a few small chances for snow throughout next week too.