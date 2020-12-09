Man charged with homicide for Hudson stabbing

ST CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the people police say is responsible for killing a man over the weekend in Hudson has been charged with homicide.

Hudson police say Cain Solheim, 26, was stabbed to death early Sunday, December 6.

Now, Hudson Chief of Police Geoffrey Willems has identified William Cordell Davidson Jr. as the main aggressor.

Davidson has been charged in St. Croix County Court with 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

The stabbing happened near First Street and Walnut Street in Hudson at 1:05 a.m. on December 6.

When officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. They were both taken to the hospital where Solheim was pronounced dead. The other victim required surgery because he was bleeding so much.

Witnesses say the victims were leaving a bar when they bumped into one of the suspects which led to a fight and the stabbing.

A witness reported the suspect's license plate to police and later that day the van was found in Blaine, Minnesota and two people were taken into custody; Davidson and Alisa Kugmeh, 22. Kugmeh has not been charged as of publishing.

Police say they found what they thought to be blood on the driver's door handle and on the seat of the van.

An autopsy was performed on Solheim and it showed three stab wounds to his right side, two of which hit his lung. The medical examiner said the death was a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

If convicted, Davidson could spend the rest of his life in prison.