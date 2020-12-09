Lebanon’s Hezbollah sues PM’s brother over blast accusation

BEIRUT (AP) — A TV station says Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s prime minister-designate after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details on Wednesday about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri. The massive blast in August was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a fertilizer that was improperly stored at a port warehouse for six years. The blast killed more than 200 people and wounded over 6,000, and extensively damaged several Beirut beighborhoods.