Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter says his "tax affairs" are under federal investigation.

The disclosure on Wednesday puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father's campaign.

In a statement released by the president-elect's transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the matter.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president.

Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris Transition have both made statements:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors. Hunter Biden