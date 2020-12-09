Skip to Content

Here’s your chance to weigh in on health issues in the community

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa County health departments are asking for community input on what health issues residents are facing.

The health departments have an online survey asking residents to relay what strengths the community has in relation to public health and what issues could be further addressed or improved on.

The survey also asks how big of a problem certain issues are in the community - like nutrition, drug and alcohol use and violence prevention.

The survey is open until Friday. You can take it here.

