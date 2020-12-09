Federal government sending health care workers to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire is one of four communities in Wisconsin that will be getting health care workers from the federal government.

Governor Tony Evers announced on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Defense will send 45 Army medical workers to the state to help fight COVID-19.

The workers will work in Marshfield Medical Center facilities in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Marshfield and Beaver Dam.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals are near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

When News 18 checked to see how full Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire was last month, a spokesperson told us the hospital was operating the 44-bed facility with 47 patients.

According to hospital officials, the number of patients has decreased in the past few weeks, however there's been an increase again in the past couple of days.

