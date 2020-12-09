Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An early morning explosion has damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam. It was the the third such blast in two days. Police say the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT) on Wednesday. Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in the town of Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.