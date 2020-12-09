EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed

BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say data on their coronavirus vaccine were “unlawfully accessed” during a cyberattack on the servers of the European Medicines Agency. The Amsterdam-based agency is considering requests for conditional marketing authorization for several coronavirus vaccines to be used in the 27-nation European Union. The EMA said Wednesday that it had been the target of a cyberattack but declined to provide more details. BioNTech or Pfizer systems said none of their systems were breached in the incident. The vaccine jointly made by BioNTech and Pfizer became the first to be granted emergency authorization in Britain last week, and in Canada on Wednesday