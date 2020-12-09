Eau Claire Thanksgiving Day stabbing victim dies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man stabbed in the chest in Eau Claire on Thanksgiving morning has died.

Eau Claire police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street just after 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving. That's just west of McDonough Park.

When officers arrived, they found two people in the backyard of the residence, one lying on the ground unresponsive. A witness was yelling for officers to help him.

Officers saw that the man on the ground had a stab wound in his chest and provided care.

The witness told police on scene that Kelly Weiberg, 51, had stabbed the man on the ground.

Police now say the victim, Travis Lee Smith, 37, of Laurel, Indiana has died.

An autopsy was performed on December 4 in Rochester, Minnesota and it was determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and the manner was a homicide.

Weiberg is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail. Charges are pending with the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office.

Police say Weiberg got into a fight with Smith, which caused him to sustain some facial injuries. In response, Weiberg stabbed Smith. Weiberg said he was intoxicated and remembered using a knife after he had been punched.