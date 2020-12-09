Dad pleads guilty in autistic son’s backyard pool drowning

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — The father of a severely autistic 16-year-old Michigan boy who drowned in a family pool has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accused Tim Koets of failing to supervise his son Sam whose hands were bound while he stood in the pool in 2019. Koets said he had left for work and was assured that others were keeping an eye on his son at their home near Hudsonville. WOOD-TV says Koets pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse. Authorities say the parents sometimes restrained the boy’s arms to prevent him from harming himself or others.