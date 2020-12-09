Climate change report published after year of study

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Members of the Governors Task Force on Climate Change have released their report after nearly a year of work.

The report includes 55 solutions to climate issues, thus laying out a foundation for the state to adapt to a changing climate.

It was created by a task force made up of people from across the state with diverse backgrounds, including Bill Hogseth who works for the Wisconsin Farmers Union in Chippewa Falls.



When working on the report, his focus was agriculture. He said the task force held public hearings to get a sense of what challenges climate change has created for farmers, and what can be done to curb those effects.

"Farmers really do want to be a part of the solution to climate change and farmers have a really important role to play as we move forward because Wisconsin is an agricultural state; it's at the heart of what we are," he said.

One of the goals of this report is to be a roadmap for lawmakers who can use the report to better take the environment into account going forward.



Agriculture is only one part of the report, which is broken into 9 sectors. Click or tap here to see the full Governors Task Force on Climate Change Report.