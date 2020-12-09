Chippewa County hoping for messaging grant to reach rural residents about vaccine

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - As the reality of a COVID vaccine gets closer, the Chippewa County Health Department is thinking about ways to encourage people in the county, especially rural residents, to get the vaccine.

Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman said the department plans to get vaccines out in the same way as the rest of the state, with health care workers and the elderly getting it first.

However, they're also thinking further down the line to when the vaccine is available to the general public.



Weideman said they have applied for a grant that would fund a messaging campaign to encourage residents, especially in rural areas of Chippewa County, to get the vaccine.

"It's a new vaccine we know that people might have hesitations," Weirdeman said. "They might feel anxious about taking vaccine so we definitely know that we will have to do a fair amount of messaging to help people feel safe and confident."

Weideman said they will get information out to residents, regardless of whether they receive the grant, but the money would increase the amount of messaging and information they can get out.