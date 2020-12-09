Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina beach city is in the second week of a federal trial over whether it discriminates against thousands of Black tourists who visit each May to celebrate motorcycle culture. Myrtle Beach says it implemented a 23-mile-long traffic loop for public safety during Atlantic Beach Bikefest, commonly known as Black Bike Week. Civil rights groups accuse the city of trying to make the experience so unpleasant that Black visitors will eventually stop coming. The annual gathering takes place right after Harley Week, where most bikers are white. Lawyers say the city doesn’t impose the same restrictions on the white motorcyclists.